Kanye West deletes his Trump tweets

The unlikely friendship between President Donald Trump and music star Kanye West appears over. At least, if you judge by West’s Twitter account.
West apparently has deleted all mentions of Trump from his Twitter account. In December, after a meeting at Trump Towers with the President-elect, West tweeted several messages about working with Trump.
“I feel it is important to have a direct line of communication with our future President if we truly want change,” West wrote at the time. He indicated he met with Trump to discuss “bullying, supporting teachers, modernizing curriculums, and violence in Chicago.”
But those messages are now gone. West offered no explanation on his Twitter page. TMZ is reporting that West, who said in December that he did not vote in the election but would have cast a ballot in support of Trump, was not happy with Trump’s executive order on immigration or “Muslim ban,” as they reported it.
West was not invited to play at Trump’s inauguration.
“He considered himself a friend of the president-elect, but it’s not the venue. The venue we have for entertainment is filled out. It’s perfect. It’s going to be typically and traditionally American,” said Tom Barrack, chairman of the Presidential Inauguration Committee.
West also deleted a Dec. 13 tweet that read “#2024.”
