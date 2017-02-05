Homeland Security seemed eager to obey judge’s order. Here’s why.

5:45 White House press secretary criticizes media coverage of inauguration Pause

1:45 Growing mushrooms near Oakdale

1:14 Why grow organic?

1:48 Hiker rescued from peak in Montana de Oro State Park

1:03 Why Hearst Ranch is unlike any other working ranch

0:23 Crews stage at Montaña de Oro in search for missing hiker

1:05 Whip up great guacamole in time for the Super Bowl

1:53 Salud Carbajal talks about his priorities in Congress

1:31 Pier to pier: A day trip up the Central Coast