An entire subway car came together to wash away swastikas scrawled everywhere

5:45 White House press secretary criticizes media coverage of inauguration Pause

0:23 Crews stage at Montaña de Oro in search for missing hiker

3:08 Berea man explains how he tortured his daughter with cold showers

2:04 Berea father describes beating his daughter with leather belts

0:33 Social worker says he didn't see abuse in Berea torture case

0:50 Grand Champion Steer Sale

1:03 Why Hearst Ranch is unlike any other working ranch

2:31 Top 20 Under 40: Former Raytheon CEO shares tips for good leaders

1:58 After fire, SLO-Botics team uses French Hospital space to regroup for competition