Judge orders man convicted of statutory rape to stop having sex until he’s married

5:45 White House press secretary criticizes media coverage of inauguration Pause

3:08 Berea man explains how he tortured his daughter with cold showers

2:04 Berea father describes beating his daughter with leather belts

2:22 U.S. Air Force changing tattoo policy

0:33 Social worker says he didn't see abuse in Berea torture case

0:23 Crews stage at Montaña de Oro in search for missing hiker

1:03 Why Hearst Ranch is unlike any other working ranch

1:28 Why this hiker is fighting the relocation of Ontario Ridge Trail near Avila Beach

1:58 After fire, SLO-Botics team uses French Hospital space to regroup for competition