She told him not to smoke. He set her hair on fire and led 95-mph chase, sheriff says

3:29 Policing the fashion picks from Trump's inauguration day Pause

1:01 Parker Jones's steal, free throws save the day for Mission Prep in win over SLO High

2:31 Top 20 Under 40: Former Raytheon CEO shares tips for good leaders

1:03 Why Hearst Ranch is unlike any other working ranch

1:58 After fire, SLO-Botics team uses French Hospital space to regroup for competition

0:44 See Santa Margarita Lake at 70 percent capacity after the storms

1:53 Salud Carbajal talks about his priorities in Congress

0:41 A year ago, Lake Nacimiento was almost dry. Here's what it looks like now after the rain.

2:16 Take a virtual tour inside plans for the new SLO Museum of Art building