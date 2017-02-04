The mail didn’t get delivered. So 3 people are being delivered to federal prison

0:59 Muslim citizens grateful for support at Columbia protest Pause

1:01 Parker Jones's steal, free throws save the day for Mission Prep in win over SLO High

2:31 Top 20 Under 40: Former Raytheon CEO shares tips for good leaders

1:03 Why Hearst Ranch is unlike any other working ranch

1:58 After fire, SLO-Botics team uses French Hospital space to regroup for competition

0:44 See Santa Margarita Lake at 70 percent capacity after the storms

1:53 Salud Carbajal talks about his priorities in Congress

0:41 A year ago, Lake Nacimiento was almost dry. Here's what it looks like now after the rain.

0:46 Nephew shares memories of David Fear, who died in Grover Beach dog attack