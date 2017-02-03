US judge temporarily blocks Trump's travel ban nationwide

1:45 How to get more time to file your tax return Pause

1:31 What to do if you are missing your W-2

2:16 How to pay your federal income taxes

2:31 Top 20 Under 40: Former Raytheon CEO shares tips for good leaders

1:58 After fire, SLO-Botics team uses French Hospital space to regroup for competition

1:03 Why Hearst Ranch is unlike any other working ranch

0:55 Cal Poly students protest Milo Yiannopoulos event

0:46 Nephew shares memories of David Fear, who died in Grover Beach dog attack

1:42 Emily Lucier hits buzzer-beater to lift Mission Prep to win over rival SLO High