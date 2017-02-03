AP News in Brief at 9:04 p.m. EST

0:55 Protests across the U.S. oppose Trump's travel ban Pause

0:51 Trump calls Buzzfeed 'pile of garbage' and CNN 'fake news'

2:24 Do your part to stop the spread of flu at home

0:33 Crowd rallies in SLO to support Chumash marine sanctuary

1:03 Why Hearst Ranch is unlike any other working ranch

0:46 Nephew shares memories of David Fear, who died in Grover Beach dog attack

1:02 Remembering David Fear: 'A Grover Beach hero'

1:53 Salud Carbajal talks about his priorities in Congress

4:20 Milo Yiannopoulos speaks at Cal Poly