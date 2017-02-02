Want to buy an 19th-century church, restored to its old glory? Only $39,000.

2:56 Wild love: Celebrating proposals and weddings at national parks Pause

1:36 Tiny Homes of Hilton Head

2:22 U.S. Air Force changing tattoo policy

1:05 Whip up great guacamole in time for the Super Bowl

3:36 Bride and groom rappel down hotel building in wedding attire

0:50 Fort Worth police apprehend slithery suspect

0:55 Company offers Tesla Model 3 to employees

1:30 Super Bowl 51: Players to Watch

1:59 Hundreds attend a candlelight vigil for victims of immigration limits