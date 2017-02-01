For 20 years, a high school football team hazed players with sexual assault, lawsuit says

0:57 Protests at Cal Poly against Milo Yiannopoulos Pause

0:21 Anti-Trump protesters walk through Cal Poly campus ahead of Milo Yiannopoulos' speech

3:30 Video captures moments after police cruiser crash on Coral Way

1:00 White House says hiring freeze respects the American tax payer

1:56 Baby elephant seals eat, sleep and cuddle with their moms at the crowded Piedras Blancas rookery

2:17 Cal Poly football's National Signing Day press conference

4:20 Milo Yiannopoulos speaks at Cal Poly

0:55 Cal Poly students protest Milo Yiannopoulos event

0:46 Nephew shares memories of David Fear, who died in Grover Beach dog attack