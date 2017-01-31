Budwesier says political message of Super Bowl ad is a coincidence

2:45 ‘Near normal’ hurricane season expected this year Pause

1:12 For second straight week, searchers looking for Jessica Runions find a man’s body

0:57 Head-on collision on Los Osos Valley Road causes major injuries

1:13 Here's how SLO County counts its homeless population

0:44 See Santa Margarita Lake at 70 percent capacity after the storms

1:35 Trump signs "extreme vetting" executive action tightening restrictions for refugees

0:46 Nephew shares memories of David Fear, who died in Grover Beach dog attack

1:53 Experience 'epic' downhill skiing in the Sierra

0:43 About 50 cars involved in chain-reaction crashes on Highway 198