California man stranded in Africa with daughter joins lawsuit against Trump

1:13 Here's how SLO County counts its homeless population Pause

0:46 Nephew shares memories of David Fear, who died in Grover Beach dog attack

1:53 Experience 'epic' downhill skiing in the Sierra

0:50 Community holds welcome-home party for Sherri Papini in Redding

1:06 Friend of Sherri Papini: Her doubters will be 'judged at the gates'

1:07 Protester holds solo vigil near San Luis Obispo airport against Trump's immigration order

0:52 Nipomo skaters soon could shred in community skate park

1:53 Salud Carbajal talks about his priorities in Congress

0:44 See Santa Margarita Lake at 70 percent capacity after the storms