Comedian unleashes epic Twitter storm on man who trolled him about his dead wife

0:46 Nephew shares memories of David Fear, who died in Grover Beach dog attack Pause

1:12 For second straight week, searchers looking for Jessica Runions find a man’s body

0:55 Protests across the U.S. oppose Trump's travel ban

2:45 ‘Near normal’ hurricane season expected this year

3:20 More than 1,000 demonstrators protest refugee and immigrant ban at RDU

1:13 Here's how SLO County counts its homeless population

1:35 Trump signs "extreme vetting" executive action tightening restrictions for refugees

1:53 Experience 'epic' downhill skiing in the Sierra

1:07 Protester holds solo vigil near San Luis Obispo airport against Trump's immigration order