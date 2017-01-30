'My weapon is my camera': Muslim woman's confrontation in a coffee shop goes viral

0:52 Nipomo skaters soon could shred in community skate park Pause

0:41 A year ago, Lake Nacimiento was almost dry. Here's what it looks like now after the rain.

1:36 2016's worst red-light runners

1:53 Salud Carbajal talks about his priorities in Congress

1:38 Take Your Child to Work Day is everyday for some at Trust Automation

1:30 How Cambria's colorful, often kooky, scarecrows are made

0:46 Nephew shares memories of David Fear, who died in Grover Beach dog attack

2:20 Japan's prime minister visits Pearl Harbor with President Obama

3:19 Revisiting a WWII internment camp, to keep its story from fading