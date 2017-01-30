President Trump transition leader's goal is two-thirds cut in EPA employees

2:26 Claire Ryann, 4, and dad sing 'You've Got a Friend In Me' Pause

0:52 Nipomo skaters soon could shred in community skate park

0:41 A year ago, Lake Nacimiento was almost dry. Here's what it looks like now after the rain.

1:53 Salud Carbajal talks about his priorities in Congress

1:38 Take Your Child to Work Day is everyday for some at Trust Automation

2:20 Japan's prime minister visits Pearl Harbor with President Obama

0:46 Nephew shares memories of David Fear, who died in Grover Beach dog attack

3:19 Revisiting a WWII internment camp, to keep its story from fading

1:02 Remembering David Fear: 'A Grover Beach hero'