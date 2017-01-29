National

All Delta Air Lines flights grounded after systems outage

Delta Air Lines announced that it suffered a system outage Sunday night that has delayed all of its flights.

All flights in the air are unaffected, the airline announced. Delta is the world’s largest airline in terms of passengers, per The Economist, serving more than 129 million people worldwide.

As of Sunday night, portions of Delta’s website appear to have crashed, including the company’s flight tracker page.

Per social media reports, the systems outage has affected all international flights as well.

This is a breaking story and will be updated with more details.

