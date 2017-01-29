Today in Trump tweets: January 29, 2017

0:52 Nipomo skaters soon could shred in community skate park Pause

0:41 A year ago, Lake Nacimiento was almost dry. Here's what it looks like now after the rain.

1:38 Take Your Child to Work Day is everyday for some at Trust Automation

1:53 Salud Carbajal talks about his priorities in Congress

0:46 Nephew shares memories of David Fear, who died in Grover Beach dog attack

1:24 Cambria home built to showcase Early Americana

2:24 What shots do your kids need for back to school?

1:38 Skiing the deep powder at China Peak

3:46 A rare kayak trip down the Salinas River in north San Luis Obispo County