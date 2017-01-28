As worries of 'Trumpocalypse' grow, bomb-shelter builder tries to keep up

0:54 Analysis: Supreme Court And Abortion Pause

1:57 Ginsburg on Roe v. Wade and economics: 'There will never be a time when women of means lack choice'

3:00 Women's March in Sacramento draws thousands

0:37 Goat talk with Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg

1:53 Salud Carbajal talks about his priorities in Congress

1:38 Skiing the deep powder at China Peak

0:46 Nephew shares memories of David Fear, who died in Grover Beach dog attack

0:42 Watch Ryan Teixeira get a big-league surprise from Dodger Justin Turner

1:53 Experience 'epic' downhill skiing in the Sierra