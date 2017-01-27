The US rejected a ship of Jewish refugees, and a Twitter bot is telling their stories

0:46 Nephew shares memories of David Fear, who died in Grover Beach dog attack Pause

3:00 Women's March in Sacramento draws thousands

1:06 What to do when you meet a python

0:45 Mom found 'better place' to go than Trump's America

0:58 Irula tribesmen chase pythons in the Everglades

1:18 How part of Adelaida Creek is being restored

0:54 Analysis: Supreme Court And Abortion

1:57 Ginsburg on Roe v. Wade and economics: 'There will never be a time when women of means lack choice'

3:46 A rare kayak trip down the Salinas River in north San Luis Obispo County