'Fatal Vision' doctor claims innocence in family's slaying

0:22 Man pardoned by Obama killed by masked men at halfway house Pause

3:46 A rare kayak trip down the Salinas River in north San Luis Obispo County

0:42 Watch Ryan Teixeira get a big-league surprise from Dodger Justin Turner

0:46 Nephew shares memories of David Fear, who died in Grover Beach dog attack

1:53 Experience 'epic' downhill skiing in the Sierra

1:31 Kevin de Leon: California won't 'regress back to the politics of scapegoating'

0:31 On election night, Heidi Harmon shared her goals for SLO

1:24 Cambria home built to showcase Early Americana

1:30 How Cambria's colorful, often kooky, scarecrows are made