The Doomsday Clock advanced again: It's two-and-a-half minutes closer to 'midnight.'

3:00 Women's March in Sacramento draws thousands Pause

0:53 32nd NC Pride Parade and Festival

0:45 Mom found 'better place' to go than Trump's America

0:22 Man pardoned by Obama killed by masked men at halfway house

3:46 A rare kayak trip down the Salinas River in north San Luis Obispo County

1:38 Take Your Child to Work Day is everyday for some at Trust Automation

0:46 Nephew shares memories of David Fear, who died in Grover Beach dog attack

0:41 A year ago, Lake Nacimiento was almost dry. Here's what it looks like now after the rain.

0:31 On election night, Heidi Harmon shared her goals for SLO