She stopped for a ‘child’ in the road. Then men in dark hoodies appeared.

2:26 Claire Ryann, 4, and dad sing 'You've Got a Friend In Me' Pause

0:54 Analysis: Supreme Court And Abortion

0:22 Man pardoned by Obama killed by masked men at halfway house

0:40 Norma McCorvey, formerly "Jane Roe" of Roe v Wade, advocates against abortion

3:46 A rare kayak trip down the Salinas River in north San Luis Obispo County

0:41 A year ago, Lake Nacimiento was almost dry. Here's what it looks like now after the rain.

1:38 Take Your Child to Work Day is everyday for some at Trust Automation

0:46 Nephew shares memories of David Fear, who died in Grover Beach dog attack

0:31 On election night, Heidi Harmon shared her goals for SLO