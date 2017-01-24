Apple has a solution to losing your AirPods

When Apple’s AirPods were first unveiled, many criticized the tiny, wireless earbuds as too easy to lose.
Those people then found out replacing a lost AirPod was going to cost $69, a little less than half the full retail price of $159, and it didn’t quell the internet’s collective irritation.
But on Tuesday Apple released a beta update that will address those concerns. The latest iOS update adds the AirPods to the “Find my iPhone” feature, according to the Wall Street Journal, which displays on screen the last place they were when they were within Bluetooth range. When they’re within range users can tap a button on their phones to make the AirPods beep, and even silence each one individually if only one is lost.
And there it is! Find My AirPods, coming to iOS 10.3. https://t.co/nHeUi6z63b pic.twitter.com/zlZgknVKYT— Joanna Stern (@JoannaStern) January 24, 2017
Tested Find My AirPods briefly, worked perfectly. Also Safari 10.1 has some great technical changes coming. https://t.co/36HruQvrjH— Federico Viticci (@viticci) January 24, 2017
Apple said the sound effect is loud and people should remove AirPods from their ears before playing the noise, according to Mac Stories.
Other updates include being able to use Siri to schedule a ride (instead of just call one immediately) with ride-sharing applications such as Uber and Lyft, pay bills and check on the status of payments, according to Ars Technica. Siri has only recently started being able to interact with third-party applications in the iPhone.
Developers project the update will be available within a couple of months, based on past trends.
