Slippery Mexican drug lord El Chapo’s new US home is called tougher than Guantanamo

The Metropolitan Correctional Center, the rust-colored fortress in Lower Manhattan where hundreds of federal inmates are housed, was described as less hospitable than Guantánamo Bay by one inmate who had been incarcerated at both. The highest risk half-dozen inmates – or at least the ones facing the most severe charges – are housed in conditions so isolating that some have blamed them for deteriorating eyesight.
This is where federal agents brought Joaquín Guzmán Loera, the drug lord known as El Chapo, when he was extradited to the United States last week after two escapes from high-security Mexican prisons.
The Metropolitan Correctional Center, which held Ramzi Ahmed Yousef, the mastermind of the 1993 bombing of the World Trade Center, and Bernard L. Madoff, who orchestrated a $20 billion Ponzi scheme, has a reputation for stringent security measures. Even so, several inmates over the years have tried to escape, and a few have succeeded.
The most sensational attempt occurred in 1981, when an inmate was nearly plucked off the rooftop recreational center by confederates in a hijacked helicopter. And in 1990, two inmates disappeared out a second-story window, lowering themselves with an electrical cord from a machine used to buff the floors. One is still on the U.S. Marshals Service’s list of most wanted fugitives.
In 2009, Anthony Boyd, a serial bank robber, was released from the Metropolitan Correctional Center as a result of what appeared to be an administrative error.
Whether there have been other successful escapes or missing prisoners in recent years is unclear. Officials at the Metropolitan Correctional Center did not return a phone call or respond to an email message seeking comment.
The jail, opened in 1975, holds about 795 inmates. It is wedged between the Church of St. Andrew and the U.S. Court House. From the upper floors of the courthouse, inmates can be seen playing basketball in the rooftop recreation area.
It is unlikely Guzman will be permitted to join them. The inmates deemed most dangerous are housed in a half-dozen cells in a small wing known as 10 South, where they are held in solitary confinement and prohibited from calling out to one another. The lights are on 23 or 24 hours a day, according to court records, interviews with lawyers and written accounts. The frosted glass windows offer no view of the outside world. Even the slot on each cell door is kept shut, meaning that inmates see little beyond their solitary cell.
But guards can see inside, by way of a camera directed at the shower stall and another above the toilet or bed, according to a published account by Uzair Paracha, who was held there for two years until 2005, when he was convicted of providing support to al-Qaida.
Paracha said it was not unusual for inmates to notice their eyesight deteriorating while in 10 South, and to request eyeglasses for an onset of nearsightedness.
Other than prayers, the only human voices were typically the sounds of guards cracking jokes at the inmates’ expense, according to Paracha, whose detailed account of life in the Metropolitan Correctional Center is included in the 2016 book “Hell Is a Very Small Place: Voices from Solitary Confinement.”
Inmates there do not have televisions or radios, making it eerily quiet. Magazines often arrive one month late, and The New York Times is delivered two months late, Paracha wrote, with prison censors usually cutting out some articles.
This litany of severe conditions, known generally as “Special Administrative Measures,” requires the approval of the attorney general. In 2011, Amnesty International wrote to Attorney General Eric H. Holder Jr., expressing concern that the conditions amounted to cruel and inhuman treatment.
“The segregated units are horrifying and inhumane,” David E. Patton, the executive director of Federal Defenders of New York, wrote by email. “If you wanted to intentionally design a place to drive people mad, you’d be hard pressed to do better.”
Patton, whose office represents Guzman and many inmates in the Metropolitan Correctional Center, described the isolation on 10 South as stark, with prisoners’ days mostly devoid of human interaction. “The fluorescent lights are always on,” he said. “The only sound is the occasional clanking of metal when doors are opened and closed.”
The 10 South unit is reached by a stairway from the ninth floor, a secure area known as the “Special Housing Unit,” which has its own stringent security measures. Even so, to get into 10 South, from the unit on the ninth floor, requires passing through two locked metal doors, the first of which is controlled electronically and the second of which requires a key, according to testimony.
In 2000, an inmate suspected of terrorism stabbed a guard in the eye with a sharpened plastic comb on 10 South. That attack, which caused severe brain damage, led to a tightening of security restrictions in the wing and a sense of vigilance that remains.
Within the last three years, guards have reported that one terrorism suspect had left a “drop note” containing coded messages in the recreation room for his co-defendants to find. Defense lawyers, however, said the note reflected just “a hunger and a thirst for human contact.”
Whether Guzman will end up being held in 10 South or even in the Metropolitan Correctional Center while his case is pending in Brooklyn, remains unknown. Most inmates facing federal charges in Brooklyn, are held at a larger federal jail in Sunset Park, Brooklyn, but a few are held at the Metropolitan Correctional Center, which is where Guzman was returned after his arraignment on Friday.
The Bureau of Prison’s online directory of inmates does not indicate his whereabouts. Patton declined to discuss Guzman’s location or the case.
