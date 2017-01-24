Judge: Release video in Charlotte police shooting of suspect

0:59 'Rain came through like a hurricane': Georgia residents describe storm experience Pause

1:38 PG&E considers massive power line project that could go through Edna Valley

0:35 Massive Santa Cruz waves tear apart historic WWI-era cement ship

0:34 Templeton's Toad Creek turns neighborhood's street into a river

0:31 On election night, Heidi Harmon shared her goals for SLO

1:53 Experience 'epic' downhill skiing in the Sierra

0:28 Swollen San Luis Creek flows through Bob Jones Trail playground

0:54 Analysis: Supreme Court And Abortion

1:37 Trump issues executive order to begin rolling back Obamacare