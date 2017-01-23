National

January 23, 2017 8:43 AM

Two men were arguing about Trump. One is now missing an ear

By JOE MANDAK

Associated Press

PITTSBURGH

Police say a man bit the ear off another man in Pittsburgh as they argued about President Donald Trump.

The 30-year-old victim was bitten at his apartment at around 6:45 a.m. Monday in the city’s East Liberty neighborhood after a verbal argument turned physical. He ran to a gas station for help.

Police spokeswoman Emily Schaffer says she isn’t able to say whether the victim supported Trump or opposed him.

The victim’s ear was recovered by police in the apartment. Police say he was taken to UPMC Presbyterian hospital in stable condition.

Police say they know who bit the man’s ear and are searching for him. They wouldn’t give his name.

Americans protest Trump presidency

Around America on January 20, protesters turned to the streets to voice their opposition of Trump's presidency. From Washington State to Washington D.C., some marched peacefully while others burned flags and vehicles.

McClatchy

Related content

National

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

2016's worst red-light runners

View more video

Nation & World Videos