2 suspects in custody in deadly San Antonio mall shooting

5:45 White House press secretary criticizes media coverage of inauguration Pause

2:42 After calm afternoon, storm returns with fury along SLO County's coast

1:30 Downed trees and high water in Atascadero

0:46 Nephew shares memories of David Fear, who died in Grover Beach dog attack

1:16 Man body surfing near Morro Rock pulled from water after being overtaken by large waves

0:53 Windy, rainy morning in Cayucos

1:31 Scenes of flooding, evacuations and overflowing creeks in South County

0:31 On election night, Heidi Harmon shared her goals for SLO

1:57 Los Osos couple get married on Lifetime reality show "Little Weddings"