His little sister is turning 100, and he’s there for her again

5:45 White House press secretary criticizes media coverage of inauguration Pause

5:17 From Eisenhower to Obama, Charlie Brotman's front-row seat to inaugural history

0:53 Miami woman records hundreds of bed bugs crawling on her bed at Atlantis in the Bahamas

1:33 How to respond if you receive a robocall

0:28 Swollen San Luis Creek flows through Bob Jones Trail playground

1:24 High surf hits San Luis Obispo County beaches ahead of fierce storm

1:51 Women's March in San Luis Obispo

1:16 Man body surfing near Morro Rock pulled from water after being overtaken by large waves

0:46 Nephew shares memories of David Fear, who died in Grover Beach dog attack