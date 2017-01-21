A new mayor promised to fix a Texas city. After just 37 days on the job, he resigned.

1:31 Scenes of flooding, evacuations and overflowing creeks in South County Pause

0:59 Watch the raging waters of San Luis Creek in downtown SLO

0:58 Cal Poly students protest Donald Trump inauguration

3:29 Policing the fashion picks from Trump's inauguration day

1:30 Trump family arrives at St. John's Church

2:11 Thousands take part in Women's March on London

1:04 TSA's Top 10 most unusual checkpoint finds of 2016

0:44 Avila Beach covered with debris, SLO Creek swells during wet weather

1:16 Man body surfing near Morro Rock pulled from water after being overtaken by large waves