AP PHOTOS: A selection of pictures from the past week

2:18 Clinton: Fake news 'epidemic' is 'putting lives at risk' Pause

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story

0:44 Avila Beach covered with debris, SLO Creek swells during wet weather

1:31 Scenes of flooding, evacuations and overflowing creeks in South County

0:58 Cal Poly students protest Donald Trump inauguration

0:46 Nephew shares memories of David Fear, who died in Grover Beach dog attack

1:30 How Cambria's colorful, often kooky, scarecrows are made

2:33 Iconic Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher dies at age 60

3:55 Barack and Michelle Obama's final Christmas address from the White House