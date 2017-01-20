‘House of Cards’ unveils very scary trailer on Inauguration Day

3:08 Newborn stolen from hospital 18 years ago found safe Pause

3:10 Energy 101: How do wind turbines work?

0:53 Miami woman records hundreds of bed bugs crawling on her bed at Atlantis in the Bahamas

2:37 A Dog's Purpose

0:59 Watch the raging waters of San Luis Creek in downtown SLO

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?

1:26 Here's how Caltrans is shoring up Hwy. 41 hillside after the rockslide

1:38 Take Your Child to Work Day is everyday for some at Trust Automation

0:48 Highlights from Cal Poly's 87-79 loss to Hawaii Thursday night