Obama commutes prison sentence of California Healthcare Collective pot dealer

1:11 This 94-year-old former school and city hall in Pismo soon could be a fire station Pause

2:37 A Dog's Purpose

2:18 Clinton: Fake news 'epidemic' is 'putting lives at risk'

0:34 Creepy! How to opt out of genealogy site that knows a lot about you

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

1:26 Here's how Caltrans is shoring up Hwy. 41 hillside after the rockslide

1:38 Take Your Child to Work Day is everyday for some at Trust Automation

0:49 Tim Tebow sends his best wishes to Ryan Teixeira