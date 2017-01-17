Obama commutes bulk of prison term for Army leaker Chelsea Manning

6:46 How Pismo Beach is preparing for local storms Pause

2:26 Experiencing, and better understanding, dementia through virtual reality

1:22 Inside the beginning of the Bradley Manning trial

4:11 Kansas man released 12 years early by President Obama

2:12 Trying to meet the growing need for Latino doctors in California

1:08 Helicopters help work crews get supplies to top of Hwy. 41 mudslide site

0:46 Nephew shares memories of David Fear, who died in Grover Beach dog attack

1:58 After fire, SLO-Botics team uses French Hospital space to regroup for competition

1:38 Take Your Child to Work Day is everyday for some at Trust Automation