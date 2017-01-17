3 dead in in overnight Jersey City shooting

1:33 Donald Trump holds first post-election press conference Pause

1:16 Pastor who prayed for Orlando shooting victims to die targeted by protesters

6:46 How Pismo Beach is preparing for local storms

2:26 Experiencing, and better understanding, dementia through virtual reality

1:24 A look at "The Price is Right Live!" stage show

1:58 After fire, SLO-Botics team uses French Hospital space to regroup for competition

0:31 On election night, Heidi Harmon shared her goals for SLO

0:46 Nephew shares memories of David Fear, who died in Grover Beach dog attack

3:06 Freedom of the Press Secretary