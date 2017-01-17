Report: Oregon players hospitalized after intense workouts

6:46 How Pismo Beach is preparing for local storms Pause

2:26 Experiencing, and better understanding, dementia through virtual reality

1:24 A look at "The Price is Right Live!" stage show

0:46 Nephew shares memories of David Fear, who died in Grover Beach dog attack

2:24 What shots do your kids need for back to school?

0:31 On election night, Heidi Harmon shared her goals for SLO

2:15 Trump's Deals: Hype and Reality

1:08 Helicopters help work crews get supplies to top of Hwy. 41 mudslide site

1:44 Protesters clash during grand opening of Trump Intl. Hotel