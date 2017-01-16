Woman asks her sister to hold puppy in car. She tosses it onto interstate, police say

1:24 A look at "The Price is Right Live!" stage show Pause

1:58 After fire, SLO-Botics team uses French Hospital space to regroup for competition

0:46 Nephew shares memories of David Fear, who died in Grover Beach dog attack

1:38 Take Your Child to Work Day is everyday for some at Trust Automation

0:31 On election night, Heidi Harmon shared her goals for SLO

0:47 Caltrans works to shore up hill, repair Highway 41 after mudslide

0:48 Mudslides close Highway 41 west of Atascadero

1:42 Emily Lucier hits buzzer-beater to lift Mission Prep to win over rival SLO High

2:24 What shots do your kids need for back to school?