The Latest: Conciliatory meeting between Trump, King's son

1:38 Take Your Child to Work Day is everyday for some at Trust Automation Pause

0:46 Nephew shares memories of David Fear, who died in Grover Beach dog attack

1:42 Emily Lucier hits buzzer-beater to lift Mission Prep to win over rival SLO High

0:56 It's easy being green in SLO County after recent rainstorms

0:31 On election night, Heidi Harmon shared her goals for SLO

1:30 How Cambria's colorful, often kooky, scarecrows are made

2:39 Family and friends share their memories of 17-year-old Shelby Sudbrink

0:48 Mudslides close Highway 41 west of Atascadero

0:47 Caltrans works to shore up hill, repair Highway 41 after mudslide