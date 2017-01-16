National

January 16, 2017 6:50 AM

Police on hunt for a shoplifter who may be traveling with a dummy

By Todd Garvin

tgarvin@thesunnews.com

MYRTLE BEACH, SC

Myrtle Beach police are on the hunt for a shoplifter in a gold minivan who may be traveling with a dummy.

Officers responded to CVS Pharmacy on 38th Ave. North early Sunday morning for a report of shoplifting. According to reports, a woman who was checking out told the cashier that she liked the mannequin near the register and was going to take it.

Although she was told the mannequin was not for sale, the woman took it and and fled in a gold minivan.

The female suspect was described as a 40- to 45-year-old white female with large build and medium length blonde hair.

Related content

National

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

2016's worst red-light runners

View more video

Nation & World Videos