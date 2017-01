Quick end to Cubans’ asylum claim; now they’re hoping for Trump to act

2:44 Building a house from scratch is not easy, even with love for DIY Pause

5:09 Talk to your doctor about your sexual health

1:38 Spirited marching, joyous celebration honors Martin Luther King Jr. in Paso Robles

1:38 Take Your Child to Work Day is everyday for some at Trust Automation

0:46 Nephew shares memories of David Fear, who died in Grover Beach dog attack

1:58 After fire, SLO-Botics team uses French Hospital space to regroup for competition

0:31 On election night, Heidi Harmon shared her goals for SLO

2:03 Go behind the scenes of a bamboo 'oasis' growing in Paso Robles

2:46 See how peppermint candy is made