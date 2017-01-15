Teacher says she’s in love with 13-year-old who impregnated her, but prison awaits

1:10 Body found in industrial park investigated as homicide Pause

0:34 Creepy! How to opt out of genealogy site that knows a lot about you

5:09 Talk to your doctor about your sexual health

1:38 Spirited marching, joyous celebration honors Martin Luther King Jr. in Paso Robles

1:38 Take Your Child to Work Day is everyday for some at Trust Automation

2:39 Family and friends share their memories of 17-year-old Shelby Sudbrink

1:42 Emily Lucier hits buzzer-beater to lift Mission Prep to win over rival SLO High

3:43 Watch killer whales feast on a shark off the Central Coast

0:31 On election night, Heidi Harmon shared her goals for SLO