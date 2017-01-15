Trump’s incoming White House chief of staff warns ethics chief: 'Be careful'

0:34 Creepy! How to opt out of genealogy site that knows a lot about you Pause

3:13 Fresno State athletic director talks about abuse he endured as a child

1:18 Race relations: a conversation at Bluffton's Campbell Chapel A.M.E. Church

1:38 Spirited marching, joyous celebration honors Martin Luther King Jr. in Paso Robles

1:38 Take Your Child to Work Day is everyday for some at Trust Automation

2:39 Family and friends share their memories of 17-year-old Shelby Sudbrink

1:42 Emily Lucier hits buzzer-beater to lift Mission Prep to win over rival SLO High

0:46 Nephew shares memories of David Fear, who died in Grover Beach dog attack

1:30 Jerry Brown: 'California will launch its own damn satellite' if Trump stops climate data collection