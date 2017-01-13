She was stolen as a newborn. 18 years later, the woman who raised her is under arrest

Kamiyah Mobley was taken from her mother’s hospital room in Jacksonville, Florida, just hours after her birth — in 1998.
Now she has been found safe and a 51-year-old woman, Gloria Williams, is under arrest and facing charges of kidnapping and interference with custody. She was arrested Friday in South Carolina, one day after DNA tests confirmed that the 18-year-old girl was indeed Mobley.
The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced that Mobley had been found and “appears in good health. A normal 18 year old woman.” Mobley’s biological family has been notified, according to the sheriff’s office, but it is up to Mobley on how contact will be made with her biological family.
She may have known she was a kidnapping victim, the sheriff’s office said. Mobley grew up believing Gloria Williams was her mother, according to Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams, as reported by News 4 Jax.
The sheriff’s office said it received a tip last year through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
According to the Florida Times Union, a woman posing as a nurse took the baby just eight hours after her birth. The woman had been in the room for five hours.
The paper talked to Mobley’s biological mother, Shanara Mobley, on the 10th anniversary of her daughter’s disappearance. It’s “stressful to wake up every day knowing that your child is out there and you have no way to reach her or talk to her,” she said.
