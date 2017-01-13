Just feet from U.S. border, Cubans ponder the end of their dream

0:56 It's easy being green in SLO County after recent rainstorms Pause

0:47 Caltrans works to shore up hill, repair Highway 41 after mudslide

1:36 2016's worst red-light runners

0:34 Creepy! How to opt out of genealogy site that knows a lot about you

0:46 Nephew shares memories of David Fear, who died in Grover Beach dog attack

1:02 Aerial views of Sacramento area flooding

1:30 How Cambria's colorful, often kooky, scarecrows are made

1:02 Marijuana could find a home in this Grover Beach zone

3:55 Barack and Michelle Obama's final Christmas address from the White House