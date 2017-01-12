Gun to her head, young girl refuses to hand over McNuggets to 12-year-old classmate

People have done crazy things to get their hands on McDonald’s legendary Chicken McNuggets. But perhaps the only thing more powerful than a desire for deep-fried chicken bits is the urgency to hold onto the ones you have.
That seems to be the story at a Harlem school, where one student stared down danger and emerged on the other side with all her McNuggets in her possession, according to media reports.
Per the New York Police Department, a young girl in middle school purchased an order of McNuggets on Tuesday evening. According to CNN, while she was still there, a 12-year-old classmate asked her for one, and she turned him down.
From there, the girl walked to the subway while her classmate followed her. While she was on the platform waiting for a train, he approached her and asked again for a McNugget. Once again, she refused, according to the New York Daily News.
That’s when he pulled out what appeared to be a gun and pointed it at her head, according to DNAInfo.
The girl, who media reports identified as either 12 or 13 years old, was not daunted, however. She smacked the gun away and told the boy to leave her alone, per police. The two then both boarded a train, where the girl said she saw the boy show the gun to another child. Police report that the girl is unharmed.
The next day, the girl reported the incident to school officials, who informed police. The boy was arrested Wednesday, but the Daily News reports that the gun used in the altercation was not found and the suspect’s case was referred to family court.
On social media, the girl’s bold actions earned her rave reviews from users, who appreciated her dedication to fast food.
"She had a McNugget in her hand, a gun to her head, and no fear in her heart." DAWG https://t.co/uybEXIysbt— daye tiggs (@yungpoverty) January 12, 2017
I just choked pic.twitter.com/oHWzwU1qE3— Brit Bennett (@britrbennett) January 12, 2017
a mcnugget in your hand, a gun to your head, and no fear in your heart.— W00py (@WeepingCrown) January 12, 2017
a true warrior for justice
She smacked away the gun rather than give up a McNugget. Relatable af. https://t.co/WhrXoCSkVA— Laura (@minorlydiddled) January 12, 2017
