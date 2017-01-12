A 12-year-old killed herself on live video. Facebook won’t take it down.

2:45 Trump pick Jeff Sessions defends record during confirmation hearing Pause

2:43 Supervisors Adam Hill, Lynn Compton argue at board meeting over meal with developer

0:48 Mudslides close Highway 41 west of Atascadero

0:44 Salinas River comes to life in North County

0:46 Nephew shares memories of David Fear, who died in Grover Beach dog attack

1:23 Why this Templeton man started his own lip balm company

1:30 How Cambria's colorful, often kooky, scarecrows are made

0:40 The scene where North Hollywood couple's car went off Hwy. 1 cliff near Ragged Point

0:54 Crews haul L.A. couple's car up Hwy. 1 cliff