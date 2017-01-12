'Who's a good boy?' you might ask. But does your dog care?

1:04 Line snakes around Eagle WinCo as shoppers stock up on storm supplies Pause

2:23 Intelligence officials confident Russians behind election attacks

2:43 Supervisors Adam Hill, Lynn Compton argue at board meeting over meal with developer

0:44 Salinas River comes to life in North County

0:46 Nephew shares memories of David Fear, who died in Grover Beach dog attack

1:23 Why this Templeton man started his own lip balm company

0:48 Mudslides close Highway 41 west of Atascadero

1:37 Blustery day in Pismo Beach: Birds, flags, kites and trees in the wind

1:30 How Cambria's colorful, often kooky, scarecrows are made