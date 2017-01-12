High school assignment tells girls to go on a $5 date and ‘don’t waste his money’

2:43 Supervisors Adam Hill, Lynn Compton argue at board meeting over meal with developer Pause

0:44 Salinas River comes to life in North County

0:46 Nephew shares memories of David Fear, who died in Grover Beach dog attack

1:37 Blustery day in Pismo Beach: Birds, flags, kites and trees in the wind

0:31 On election night, Heidi Harmon shared her goals for SLO

1:23 Why this Templeton man started his own lip balm company

2:07 Intelligence officials testify on Russian election hacking

0:51 Trump calls Buzzfeed 'pile of garbage' and CNN 'fake news'

5:01 Trump addresses Russia accusations, business dealings in post-election press conference