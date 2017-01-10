Sessions faces the big question at his confirmation hearing: Is he a racist?

2:55 Motive a mystery for lone gunman in airport attack, FBI says Pause

0:25 Giant sequoia famous for 'drive-thru' hole in trunk topples in California storm

10:00 Chilean Navy helicopter pilot shoots video of UFO

2:39 Family and friends share their memories of 17-year-old Shelby Sudbrink

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

0:48 Mudslides close Highway 41 west of Atascadero

3:06 Nipomo High wrestler Alexis Garcia eyeing a state title

2:46 See how peppermint candy is made

1:23 Why this Templeton man started his own lip balm company