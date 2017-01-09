Exploiting fear of Muslims? The far right has nothing on liberal Hollywood

2:16 Florida activists arrested for trying to feed the homeless without a permit Pause

1:37 Blustery day in Pismo Beach: Birds, flags, kites and trees in the wind

0:48 Mudslides close Highway 41 west of Atascadero

2:33 Iconic Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher dies at age 60

1:23 Why this Templeton man started his own lip balm company

0:37 Santa Rosa Creek overflows at Moonstone Beach in Cambria

0:26 Meryl Streep criticizes Donald Trump at the Golden Globes

1:33 How to grill ribs: Tips from The Rib Line's kitchen

1:58 Movie trailer: 'Fences'