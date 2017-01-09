APNewsBreak: US energy boss lauds opening of nuke repository

2:16 Florida activists arrested for trying to feed the homeless without a permit Pause

1:37 Blustery day in Pismo Beach: Birds, flags, kites and trees in the wind

0:48 Mudslides close Highway 41 west of Atascadero

0:31 On election night, Heidi Harmon shared her goals for SLO

3:06 Nipomo High wrestler Alexis Garcia eyeing a state title

3:55 Barack and Michelle Obama's final Christmas address from the White House

1:04 TSA's Top 10 most unusual checkpoint finds of 2016

1:01 Santa goes swimming with the sharks

1:13 Holiday toy safety tips for kids of all ages